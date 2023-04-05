Search operations called off at Sikkim avalanche site: Govt official

Authorities have opened the road between Nathu La and Gangtok but no tourist vehicle will be allowed to ply for now and permission will be given only as per weather conditions.

The Sikkim government has called off search operations at 15th Mile where a devastating snow slide avalanche struck the place at Nathu La on Tuesday claiming the lives of seven people and trapping around 25-30 others, as they were "almost certain" that there were no more tourists left to be found.

A massive search and rescue operation had been launched immediately, and resumed on Wednesday between 8 am and 3 pm before being halted.

Gangtok district collector Tushar Nikhare said it is now ”almost certain” that no tourist is left trapped under the snow at 15th Mile and the search operations by the Army and the Border Road teams have been called off.

The government however continues to keep the helpline numbers active for tourists get information about their kin, Nikhare said.

”We are almost certain that no more tourists are trapped under the snow near 15th Mile,” he said.

The search and rescue operations comprised the Army, NDRF, ITBP, GREF, Sikkim Police and two personnel from Tiranga Mountain Rescue Team equipped with radars searched.

The rescue teams used digging and trenching machines and other modern equipment to find people trapped under the debris at the place, which is a few km short of Nathu La, but none was found.

Authorities have opened the road between Nathu La and Gangtok but no tourist vehicle will be allowed to ply for now and permission will be given only as per weather conditions.

Nikhare said that the incident was not an avalanche but a ’snow slide’ and it has been clarified by top authorities.

A snow slide is an avalanche of snow, while an avalanche is a large mass of snow, ice, earth, rock or other material down a mountainside or over a precipice.

Describing a snow slide as a ”once in a life time incident”, he asserted that Sikkim is otherwise is a safe place for tourists and other visitors.

Lessons have been learnt from the ’snow slide’ and precautionary measures like signages indicating dangerous areas, no parking zones and instruction about not crossing the limits of visiting areas, will be put up at 15th Mile and surrounding areas, the official said.

Meanwhile, the post mortem of all seven retrieved bodies were carried out at the STNM here and five of them been handed over to their next of kin. The bodies of the remaining two persons will be taken by the relatives tomorrow, officials said.

The state government will provide all assistance to the kin of the victims and the injured will be provided treatment free of cost, they added.

