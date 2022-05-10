Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • india News>

  • SDMC's anti-encroachment drive reaches New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir

SDMC's anti-encroachment drive reaches New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Enforcement teams along with police force and equipment such as bulldozers and trucks have started removing illegally set up structures from near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurudwara Road and nearby areas in New Friends Colony, SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said.

SDMC's anti-encroachment drive reaches New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drive on Gurudwara Road in New Friends Colony as civic officials reached the spot with bulldozers and removed illegal temporary structures, the authority said.
This comes a day after the civic body had to return without executing the action in Shaheen Bagh on Monday following protests by locals and political leaders.
SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said the anti-encroachment drive has begun in areas around New Friends Colony.
"Our enforcement teams along with adequate police force and equipment such as bulldozers and trucks have started removing illegally set up kiosks, temporary structures, shanties or shops from near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurudwara Road and nearby areas in New Friends Colony. Our drive against encroachment will continue," Singh told PTI.
New Friends Colony falls under the Central Zone of the SDMC. SDMC's drive in Shaheen Bagh had witnessed people protesting in large numbers against the action and a complaint was also registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for obstructing the drive.
The Supreme Court had also refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI(M) against the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh, saying it cannot interfere in the matter at the instance of a political party.
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Tags
Previous Article

Railways introduce 'baby berth' on select trains to help mothers; all you need to know

Next Article

India and Oman ministers meeting on May 11 to discuss boosting economic ties

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More