SC/ST reservation hike on track, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The inclusion of the quota hike under the Ninth Schedule is key and would require a constitutional amendment. If not done, it would render the hike in reservation invalid.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured that the process of including the increased reservation for SC/ST communities in the ninth schedule of the Constitution is in progress and he will ensure justice is done to the deprived communities, according to a statement issued by his office.

Bommai said that justice has been served to these oppressed communities in the state following the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report.

“Justice has been done to the oppressed communities as per Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report. The reservation for the SC community has been hiked from 15 to 17 per cent and for the Scheduled Tribe community it is up from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. This will benefit the youths of those two communities in jobs and education," Bommai said at the inauguration of 'Janajagruthi Jathra Mahotsav' organised as part of Sri Maharshi Valmiki Jathra Mahotsav, in Davangere, according to his office.

In December 2022, the bill to hike the reservation for SCs and STs was passed by the Karnataka Assembly.

The upcoming elections in May 2023 are seen as a crucial factor in the decision to increase the reservation for these communities, with the BJP hoping to win over voters from the SC and ST communities.

SC communities make up 16% of the population in Karnataka and ST communities form 6.9% of the population. These communities have historically voted for the Congress party, but the BJP is making a bid to change this dynamic in the upcoming elections.

Studies have found that the SC and ST communities are both socially and educationally backward, and have not received the full benefits of reservation in the past. The increase in reservation is seen as a step towards addressing these inequalities and providing equal opportunities for these communities.

The inclusion of the quota hike under the Ninth Schedule is key and would require a constitutional amendment. If not done, it would render the hike in reservation invalid.

The opposition parties are questioning the government on how they will implement the hike, as it is yet to be protected under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which is meant to shield it from legal challenges.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has pointed out that the legislation would face legal hurdles if the amendment is not passed.

A committee headed by retired high court judge Justice Subhash B Adi has released a report on the issue. The report cites a study by the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, which states that 74 percent of tribal communities in the state have remained invisible and their literacy rates are lower than 3 percent.

The report also mentions that, compared to other states, the number of castes included under the SCs and STs in Karnataka is smaller, despite having a higher percentage of reservation. The report provides examples of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, which have notified fewer castes but have a higher percentage of reservation.