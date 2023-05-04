External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Indian presidency is driven by a commitment to SECURE SCO. Its key focus areas are startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, buddhist heritage and science and technology."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold bilateral meetings with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and Russia's Sergey Lavrov at a beach resort in Goa on Thursday. The meetings were held on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Earlier, Jaishankar had met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

"Indian presidency is driven by a commitment to SECURE SCO. Its key focus areas are startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, buddhist heritage and science and technology," Jaishankar said in a tweet on Thursday.

Jaishankar's meeting with Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto

Jaishankar is likely to hold separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from almost all SCO countries. However, there is no clarity on such a meeting between Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari.

"There is no plan yet for a structured bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhtutto-Zardari," people familiar with preparations for the conclave were quoted by news agency PTI as saying. However, they did not rule out a "pull-aside" between the two foreign ministers.

Bhutto, who departed from Karachi on Thursday, said he will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. "My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO," he added in a video message. He said he looks "forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries".

Bhutto-Zardari's trip to India will be the first visit from Islamabad since 2011. The then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India that year. Khar is currently serving as the minister of state for foreign affairs.

Qin, Lavrov, Bhutto-Zardari and foreign ministers of other SCO countries arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a crucial conclave of the SCO which is taking place ahead of the annual summit of the grouping in the first week of July. India has been maintaining that Pakistan must show seriousness towards fighting terrorism and that talks and terror cannot go together.

The two-day SCO foreign ministerial meeting began with a gala reception at a luxury beach resort in Goa on Thursday while the main deliberations will take place on Friday.

Jaishankar's meeting with Chinese counterpart

In the talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, Jaishankar is once again expected to convey that India-China ties cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas, people familiar with the matter said.

The bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Qin will be the second one in the last two months. The Chinese foreign minister visited India in March to attend a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Qin during which he conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that the state of India-China relations is "abnormal" because of the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The Indian and the Chinese troops are locked in a standoff in a few friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for the last three years though they disengaged in several places following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

Jaishankar's meet with Russia's Lavrov

Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister Lavrov are likely to review the overall bilateral ties with a focus on trade and commercial engagement. "The talks between Jaishankar and Lavrov are also set to cover a number of issues relating to bilateral ties and regional situations," sources said.

India has been pressing Russia for urgently address the trade imbalance that has been in favour of Moscow, PTI reported.

India's trade deficit with Russia jumped significantly in the last few months after it procured significant volumes of discounted crude oil from that country in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Sergey Lavrov arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport on Thursday morning. He is also expected to have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts in other SCO countries.

It is the second time this year that Lavrov is visiting India. Previously he had attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi this March.

What else is expected?

India is hosting the SCO in its capacity as the grouping's chair. Sources told PTI that the foreign ministers will deliberate on overall challenges facing the region in the backdrop of the current geo-political turmoil and the state of bilateral ties between the member nations would not impact the discussions.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. It was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

(With inputs from PTI)