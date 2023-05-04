External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Indian presidency is driven by a commitment to SECURE SCO. Its key focus areas are startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, buddhist heritage and science and technology."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold bilateral meetings with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and Russia's Sergey Lavrov at a beach resort in Goa on Thursday. The meetings were held on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Earlier, Jaishankar had met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

Jaishankar's meeting with Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto

Jaishankar is likely to hold separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from almost all SCO countries. However, there is no clarity on such a meeting between Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari.