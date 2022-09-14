SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi likely to meet Vladimir Putin

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan this week, the Kremlin said.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has yet to confirm the meeting between the two leaders. “The Prime Minister is likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO Summit,” it said on Sunday.

The issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20 are among the top agendas of the meeting.

"A conversation on the international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," the official Russian news agency TASS quoted Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov as saying.

"This is particularly important because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20," Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in July this year, the two leaders spoke to each other and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Russia and India reached $11.5 billion in the first six months of this year, adding about 120 percent YoY, the TASS report said.

"In the first half of 2022, the trade turnover reached an impressive level of $11.5 billion, adding almost 120 percent compared to the same period last year," it said.

The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

The first in-person SCO summit since 2019 will be watched closely for the possibility of bilateral meetings on the sidelines with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among the leaders expected to attend.

While there was no official word on whether a bilateral meeting between PM Modi with President Xi or PM Sharif, the leaders will be present after a long time for a summit meeting. Pakistan's Dawn newspaper on Wednesday reported that Prime Minister Sharif has no plans to meet his Indian counterpart.

The Indian PM and Russian President will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16.

-With inputs from PTI