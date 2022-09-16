At SCO Summit, PM Modi says progressing towards making India a manufacturing hub

By Akriti Anand

Mini SCO Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narednra Modi spoke about the "disruptions in supply change" following COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He also mentioned India's efforts to further popularise millets, the "superfood".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was progressing towards becoming a "manufacturing hub" and spoke on various issues — from economic recovery challenges to food security to traditional medicines — while addressing delegations at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2022.

Speaking about the "disruptions in supply change" following the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister mentioned India's efforts to further popularise millets, the "superfood".

Watch PM Modi's remarks at the SCO Summit here:

My remarks at the SCO Summit in Samarkand. https://t.co/6f42ycVLzq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

Economic recovery

He said, "The world is battling the challenges of economic recovery...The world is overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Several disruptions occurred in the global supply chain because of the COVID and Ukraine crisis....which led to the world facing energy and food crisis."

PM Modi suggested the SCO try to establish a "resilient" and "diversified" supply chain. "This will require better connectivity...It is also important that we allow each other for transit resilient...," he said.

He also mentioned that India’s economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5 percent this year. "I'm glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world," he said at the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

'Super food'

"PM Modi said the World is also facing the challenge of food security, the solution to which is millet farming and to "promote consumption".

"Millets is a superfood. It is not just grown in SCO countries but in several other parts of the world. It is nutritious and a low-cost grain. Under the SCO, we must discuss organising a Millet Food Festival," PM Modi said.

Innovation

India is focussing on a people-centric development model, and it supports innovation in every sector, PM Modi said. "Today, there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," he added.

Traditional medicines

Today, India is among the most "affordable" medical and wellness tourism destination in the world, the prime minister said. He also recalled that in April 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat.

"This was the first and the only global centre by the WHO for traditional treatment. We must boost cooperation among SCO members on traditional medicines. India will take the initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicines," he said.