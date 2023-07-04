At SCO meet, PM Modi launches veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism, speaks about 'Bhashini'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said SCO members should come out in the open to criticize nations which promote "cross-border terrorism, and harbour terrorists".

In a veiled attack on Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the importance of taking decisions to curb terrorism across the globe. He said, "Some nations are promoting cross-border terrorism, and harbour terrorists as their state policy."

"We have to fight this together... SCO members should come out in the open to criticize such nations. We also need to work in the direction to stop terror funding and radicalisation," he said.

Speaking at the virtual SCO meet, PM Modi said, "security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO."

"To deal with language barriers", the prime minister added, "We will be glad to introduce an AI-based language platform, Bhashini, to all. This could be an example of digital technology for inclusive," the prime minister said.

He added that India has categorised five pillars in SCO cooperation. "These include startups and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage," he said.

PM Modi said the world situation is at a critical junction now and that the food, fuel, and fertiliser crisis pose challenges for every country today. "We have to think together that as a forum, are we capable to meet aspirations of our people and modern challenges of the world," PM Modi said, adding that India supports the proposal of modernisation and reform within the SCO.

The prime minister also welcomes Iran in joining the SCO as a member. "We welcome MoU signing to include Belarus as a member," he added.

PM Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations at a virtual summit of the bloc on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to focus on regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade. It will be Putin's first participation in a multilateral summit after a mercenary group launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow. The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under India's presidency is also set to welcome Iran as the new permanent member of the grouping.