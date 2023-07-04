At SCO meet, PM Modi launches veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism, speaks about 'Bhashini'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said SCO members should come out in the open to criticize nations which promote "cross-border terrorism, and harbour terrorists".

In a veiled attack on Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the importance of taking decisions to curb terrorism across the globe. He said, "Some nations are promoting cross-border terrorism, and harbour terrorists as their state policy."

"We have to fight this together... SCO members should come out in the open to criticize such nations. We also need to work in the direction to stop terror funding and radicalisation," he said.

Speaking at the virtual SCO meet, PM Modi said, "security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO."