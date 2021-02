The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 8. The classes for students of standard 6 to 8 would commence from February 10 and for standard 1 to 5 from March 1.

The Yogi government said the COVID-19 protocol is to be followed.

The decision to reopen the school came after a decline in the COVID-19 cases. Several other states have also reopened the schools for higher classes.

Schools were shut in March last year following a spurt in the coronavirus cases.