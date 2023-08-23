CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsSchools to remain closed in Punjab till August 26 due to heavy rain and floods

Schools to remain closed in Punjab till August 26 due to heavy rain and floods

Punjab government announced the closure of schools till Saturday as the many parts of the state are affected with flood-like situations due to release of excess water from two dams and heavy rainfall in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 5:27:25 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Schools to remain closed in Punjab till August 26 due to heavy rain and floods
All schools in Punjab will remain closed until Saturday, as many parts of the state are facing flood-like situations amid heavy rains. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains on Wednesday announced the holiday for schools in the state till August 26.

The government’s decision comes as several districts are facing flood-like situations due to the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, further exacerbated by heavy rains in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
Minister Bains tweeted, “As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, has ordered the closure of all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons with immediate effect. Holidays will be observed with immediate effect today (23rd August 2023) till 26th August 2023 (Saturday).”
The Pong and Bhakra dams, managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), released excess water due to heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in the districts of Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ferozepur.
The water levels in Bhakra and Pong dams reached 1,677 feet and 1,398 feet, respectively, as of Wednesday, according to BBMB secretary Satish Singla.
The inflow of water into the dams was significant, with Bhakra Dam receiving 1.93 lakh cusecs and the Pong Dam receiving over seven lakh cusecs due to rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days.
The surge in water levels also caused the Beas and Sutlej rivers to rise, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas along the rivers. Even the state capital, Chandigarh, experienced heavy rain. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were also affected by heavy rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts more rain for the state in the coming week.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, over 3,000 people have been rescued or relocated to safer locations in Punjab due to inundation caused by the release of excess water from the Bhakra and Pong Dams.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

floodheavy rainsPunjabschools

Recommended Articles

View All
Uday Kotak’s fingers are crossed for Chandrayaan-3, Pragnnanandhaa

Uday Kotak’s fingers are crossed for Chandrayaan-3, Pragnnanandhaa

Aug 23, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Chandrayaan-3 landing: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mamata Banerjee, celebrities and leaders cheer for ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 landing: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mamata Banerjee, celebrities and leaders cheer for ISRO

Aug 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Onion auctions to begin in Nashik APMCs from Aug 24

Onion auctions to begin in Nashik APMCs from Aug 24

Aug 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X