Many states are facing flooding and waterlogged roads after heavy rains leading to disruption of normal life. In Delhi, waterlogging from torrential rain caused the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to temporarily halt operations at multiple stations.

Heavy rains lashed northern states and southern parts of India in the last few days causing waterlogging and flooding in many areas. Many states have declared holidays for schools and colleges while advising corporate entities to allow employees to work from home on Monday due to blocked roads and traffic congestion. Several areas in Delhi's National Capital Region on Monday witnessed waterlogged roads due to heavy rain in the last 48 hours.

The states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are also facing flooding in many areas following heavy rains.

Disruptions in Delhi NCR

In Delhi, waterlogging from torrential rain caused the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to temporarily halt operations at multiple stations. Pragati Maidan Tunnel has also been temporarily closed to traffic after it was flooded with rainwater.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that schools will remain closed in the national capital on Monday for the safety of children.

The Gurugram Administration in Haryana also announced all schools to remain shut on Monday. The district authorities issued an advisory to corporate employees operating from Gurugram to allow employees to work from home as several important roads underpasses and markets were closed or blocked due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees following heavy rain over the weekend.

Uttar Pradesh

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district Administration in Uttar Pradesh also ordered the closure of schools in Noida and adjoining areas on Monday due to waterlogging and flooding in many parts of the city. Ghaziabad district authorities have also directed all private and government schools to remain closed till July 16.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic examinations in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar which were to be held from July 10 to 15 will now be held from July 21 to July 26.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains and landslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali and Kullu, have forced the government to order the closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions till July 11. Residents have been advised to stay at home and take all safety precautions.

Punjab

Mohali and Patiala administrations have ordered the closure of schools for students from classes 1 to 12 on Monday due to heavy water logging. Also, the re-appear examination for the 5th and 8th classes of the Punjab School Education Board has been postponed.

Kerala

In Kerala, schools and colleges have remained closed in several districts, including Kottayam and Alappuzha due to flooding. Many schools have turned into relief camps.

However, the examinations scheduled for July 10 will be conducted as planned, as per a News18 report.

Uttarakhand

All government and private schools will remain closed till July 13 in Nainital, Uttarakhand. In Dehradun and Haldwani schools will remain closed till July 10.

Further, the Haridwar district Administration has ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1-12 until July 17, in view of the Kanwar Mela.