homeindia NewsSchools closed, work from home advisory for corporate employees as heavy rains lash states across India

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 2:10:00 PM IST (Published)

Many states are facing flooding and waterlogged roads after heavy rains leading to disruption of normal life. In Delhi, waterlogging from torrential rain caused the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to temporarily halt operations at multiple stations.

Heavy rains lashed northern states and southern parts of India in the last few days causing waterlogging and flooding in many areas. Many states have declared holidays for schools and colleges while advising corporate entities to allow employees to work from home on Monday due to blocked roads and traffic congestion. Several areas in Delhi's National Capital Region on Monday witnessed waterlogged roads due to heavy rain in the last 48 hours.

The states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are also facing flooding in many areas following heavy rains.
Disruptions in Delhi NCR
In Delhi, waterlogging from torrential rain caused the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to temporarily halt operations at multiple stations. Pragati Maidan Tunnel has also been temporarily closed to traffic after it was flooded with rainwater.
