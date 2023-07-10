Many states are facing flooding and waterlogged roads after heavy rains leading to disruption of normal life. In Delhi, waterlogging from torrential rain caused the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to temporarily halt operations at multiple stations.

Heavy rains lashed northern states and southern parts of India in the last few days causing waterlogging and flooding in many areas. Many states have declared holidays for schools and colleges while advising corporate entities to allow employees to work from home on Monday due to blocked roads and traffic congestion. Several areas in Delhi's National Capital Region on Monday witnessed waterlogged roads due to heavy rain in the last 48 hours.

The states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are also facing flooding in many areas following heavy rains.

Disruptions in Delhi NCR

