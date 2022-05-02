Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

School timings changed in Haryana amid heatwaves

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised. For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius.

School timings changed in Haryana amid heatwaves
Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana government has decided to change timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday.
Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools--government and private--will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday.
There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2:30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm. For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius.
Also Read:
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Tags
Previous Article

From Netflix to Nawaz, world fetes Satyajit Ray on his 101st birth anniversary

Next Article

Centre calls for meeting of cab aggregators to discuss algorithm & fares

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More