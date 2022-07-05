Partial response to ABVP's school bandh call in Telangana

Many public and private schools across Telangana have declared a holiday on Tuesday in the wake of a bandh called by the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over non-distribution of books.

The Telangana unit of ABVP declared the state-wide school bandh at a press conference on Monday.

"It's a holiday because ABVP has called for a bandh," Birla Open Minds International School - Warangal, told CNBCTV18.com. Many schools in Hyderabad too are participating in the bandh, however, some like Vidyaranya High School said they were unaware of the bandh call.

St Andrews School put up a post on Facebook stating, "Dear Parents - On account of the forecasted weather conditions & a call for a bandh by a political organisation in the city tomorrow (5th July), we plan to conduct "online" classes for students of all grades. We have taken this decision keeping the safety and security of our students and staff in mind."

The bandh comes after 34 Osmania University ABVP leaders were reportedly arrested for protesting the delay in distribution of books in schools on July 2 outside the Commissioner and Directorate of School Education office in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

Nine leaders have been remanded and sent to Chanchaluguda jail, reported Asianet Newsable, citing ABVP sources.

"Even after 20 days of school reopening, textbooks have yet to be distributed. In addition, many schools lack infrastructure, facilities, washrooms, and other amenities. This is our primary request for tomorrow's bandh," Sreesailam Veeramalla, ABVP National Executive Council Member and Osmania University Research Scholar, was quoted as saying in the report.

In a statement on Instagram, ABVP Telangana said, "The government is seriously neglecting the government schools."

Among other demands of ABVP are the implementation of Fee Control Act, improvement in infrastructure of schools and withdrawal of 'illegal' cases against its leaders.