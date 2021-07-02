Scan QR code to travel in Mumbai local trains: All you need to know about universal pass

Mumbai suburban trains cannot be accessed by a majority of passengers due to COVID-19 guidelines, but the Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways have now launched a universal travel pass with a QR code.

This universal pass will also be valid for Mumbai metro and monorail.

Only establishments can register for this universal pass on the website of the Disaster Management and Relief Fund Rehabilitation Department (DMRFD) of Maharashtra.

The QR coded pass issued by the DMRFD will be checked by railway authorities (using smart phone or QR code reader) to validate usage for any particular passenger instead of the present system where IDs are checked.

The universal pass is expected to eliminate travellers using fake identity cards. The new system will help the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to keep track of people travelling on trains.

The pass will also have ‘degrees,’ based on which the individual will be allowed to travel, as per Maharashtra's five-level unlocking guideline.

A passenger with degree five card will always be allowed to travel.

A passenger with degree three pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels one, two, or three. Mumbai is in restriction level three at present.

A passenger with degree two pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels one or two.

After logging on to msdmacov19.mahait.org , the establishment coordinator can click on universal travel pass.

Click on 'register your establishment.'

The establishment authority will have to provide details such as address, registration number, coordinator contact number, the number of staff members who need the pass, etc.

The DMRFD authority will manually review each application. After approval, the coordinator will be able to log in using the mobile phone number and upload individual details of the staff. The coordinator will have to provide details such as employee/staff name, ID, mobile number, gender, age, department, the designation, etc.

Individual staff members/employees will get an SMS once the information is uploaded. Then individual staff members/employees can log in using their mobile number. Each person needs to upload a photograph to download individual travel passes.