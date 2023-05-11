SC upholds Delhi government’s authority over administrative powers: A timeline of the case

The favourable judgment in the power tussle between the Arvind Kerjiwal-led government and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has been welcomed by the AAP leaders. Here is a timeline of the case.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, in a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi government’s legislative and executive powers over services. Hearing the case pertaining to the demarcation of power between the Delhi government and the Centre, the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that an elected government should have control over the administration.

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench held that the Delhi government has legislative power over "services" excluding public order, police and land.

The favourable judgement in the power tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has been welcomed by Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Here is a timeline of the case:

2018: A five-judge Constitution Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Sikri, Bhushan, Khanwilkar, and Chandrachud, interprets Article 239AA of the Constitution, which contains special provisions for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The bench ruled that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi has no independent decision-making power and must act on the aid and advice of the elected government, except for matters related to land, police, and public order.

2019: A two-judge bench, consisting of Justices Sikri and Bhushan, delivers a split verdict on the issue of control over services. Justice Bhushan holds that the Delhi government has no power over administrative services, while Justice Sikri allows the LG to have control over certain transfers and postings.

2019: Due to a split verdict, the case has been listed before the Chief Justice for a fresh hearing, leading to its subsequent referral to a larger bench.

April 27, 2022: Asserting the significance of Delhi as the national capital and the "face of the nation," the Centre seeks a reference to a larger bench, aiming to obtain the authority for making transfers and postings of officers.

May 6, 2022: A three-judge bench, headed by former CJI NV Ramana, refers the case to a larger bench for further examination and an authoritative pronouncement on the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government regarding administrative services.

The primary issue in the case was the interpretation of Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, which deals with special provisions for the NCT of Delhi. The Constitution was to decide on the separation of power in the matters of administrative services in Delhi.

May 11, 2023: In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government having legislative and executive powers over services. It observed that the Lieutenant Governor's administrative powers are limited to the powers entrusted by the President. It does not provide the LG administration over the entire National Capital Territory of Delhi.