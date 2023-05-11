SC upholds Delhi government’s authority over administrative powers: A timeline of the case

The favourable judgment in the power tussle between the Arvind Kerjiwal-led government and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has been welcomed by the AAP leaders.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, in a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi government’s legislative and executive powers over services. Hearing the case pertaining to the demarcation of power between the Delhi government and the Centre, the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that an elected government should have control over the administration.

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench holds that the Delhi Govt has Legislative power over "Services" excluding public order, police and land, Live Law reported.