Asian Paints Q4 volume growth at 16% Vs estimate of 10-12%
SC upholds Delhi government's authority over administrative powers: A timeline of the case

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 1:35:30 PM IST (Updated)

The favourable judgment in the power tussle between the Arvind Kerjiwal-led government and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has been welcomed by the AAP leaders.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, in a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi government’s legislative and executive powers over services. Hearing the case pertaining to the demarcation of power between the Delhi government and the Centre, the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that an elected government should have control over the administration.

ALSO READ |
Delhi vs Centre: SC votes in favour of state's control over services, AAP CM Kejriwal rejoices
The Supreme Court Constitution Bench holds that the Delhi Govt has Legislative power over "Services" excluding public order, police and land, Live Law reported.
