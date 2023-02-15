SC to hear next week plea seeking formation of rules for menstrual pain leave 

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, listed the plea, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, for February 24, while it was mentioned for urgent listing before. The plea sought direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking menstrual leave for female students and working women across India, next week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, listed the plea for February 24, while it was mentioned for urgent listing before.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

As per the petition, "It is accordingly a violation of Article 14 inasmuch as this Act differentiates women in the name of federalism and state policies. Despite that women suffer from similar physiological and health issues during their menstrual cycles, they are being treated differently in different states of India. However, women, having one citizenship, i.e., of India, must be treated equally and shall be conferred with equal right."

Section 14 of the Act deals with appointment of inspectors and says appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

The petition cited a study by the University College London as per which the amount of pain a female goes through while menstruating is equivalent to the pain a person experiences during a heart attack. It said that such pain reduces an employee’s productivity and affects their work, and some Indian companies offer paid period leaves.

The petition argued that only women are empowered to propagate the human race with their special ability of creation and during different stages of maternity, she undergoes a number of physical and mental hardships, be it menstruation, pregnancy, miscarriage or any other related medical complications.

The plea said the 1961 Act makes provisions for almost all the problems faced by women that can be understood by several of its provisions which have made it mandatory for employers to grant paid leave to women employees for certain number of days during pregnancy, in case of miscarriage, for tubectomy operation and also in cases of medical complications arising out of these stages of maternity.

"Ironically, the most disappointing aspect in the direction of respecting the rights of working women, is that in spite of a provision under section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, that there will be an inspector for a particular area to monitor the implementation of such great provisions, no government in India has created the post of inspectors, forget about the appointment of such inspectors," the plea claimed.

It said the provisions of law under the 1961 Act are one of the "greatest steps" taken by Parliament to recognise and respect motherhood and maternity of working women.

”Definitely even today also, in several organisations including government organisations these provisions are not being implemented in their true spirit and with the same legislative intent with which it was enacted but at the same time one of the biggest aspects of this whole issue or one of the very basic problems related to maternity which are faced by every woman has been completely ignored by the legislature in this very good law and also by the executive while making rules, specifically the leave rules,” the petition said.

The plea further said the central civil services (CCS) leave rules have made provisions like child care leave for women for a period of 730 days during her entire service period to take care of her first two children till they attain the age of 18 years.

The plea said this rule has also given 15 days of paternity leave to male employees to take care of a child which is another great step of a welfare state in recognising the rights and problems of working women.

”In spite of making all the above mentioned provisions in law to take care of women in difficult stages of her maternity, the very first stage of the maternity, the menstrual period, has been knowingly or unknowingly ignored by society, the legislature and other stake holders in society except few organisations and state governments,” it alleged.

According to the petition, Bihar is the only state in India that has been providing two days of special menstrual pain leave to women since 1992 through its Human Resources. In 1912, the Government Girls School in Tripunithura, located in the erstwhile princely state of Cochin (present Ernakulam district), had allowed students to take 'period leave' during the time of their annual examination and permitted them to write it later, the petition highlighted.

Hence, the petitioner has sought to direct all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leaves for female students and working-class women at their respective workplaces. The petition also sought to issue directions to all the states and the government of India for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act.