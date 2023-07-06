CNBC TV18
SC to hear Delhi govt's plea challenging ordinance on control of services on July 10

SC to hear Delhi govt's plea challenging ordinance on control of services on July 10

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 12:11:05 PM IST (Published)

In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an "unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat" that attempts to "override" the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 10 a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging Centre's ordinance giving the Lieutenant Governor power over postings of admininstrative services.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra posted the matter for consideration after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing.
"This is a plea challenging the ordinance in whole," Singhvi said.
X