SC to deliver verdict on Delhi government-Centre services row tomorrow

. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to deliver the judgment on Thursday.

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services in the national capital on Thursday. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to deliver the judgment.

According to the cause list updated on the Supreme Court’s website, only one verdict in the matter is likely to be pronounced by the CJI. The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, had earlier reserved its order on January 18 after hearing the arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate A M Singhvi for the Centre and the Delhi government, respectively, for almost four-and-a-half days.

The Constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.