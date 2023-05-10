English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeSC to deliver verdict on Delhi government Centre services row tomorrow News

SC to deliver verdict on Delhi government-Centre services row tomorrow

SC to deliver verdict on Delhi government-Centre services row tomorrow
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 9:43:14 PM IST (Published)

. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to deliver the judgment on Thursday.

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services in the national capital on Thursday. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to deliver the judgment.

According to the cause list updated on the Supreme Court’s website, only one verdict in the matter is likely to be pronounced by the CJI. The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, had earlier reserved its order on January 18 after hearing the arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate A M Singhvi for the Centre and the Delhi government, respectively, for almost four-and-a-half days.
The Constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X