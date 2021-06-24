SC to AP govt: Won't allow Class 12 exams unless sure of 'no fatality' due to COVID

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Supreme Court on Thursday told Andhra Pradesh it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding Class 12 board exams and said unless satisfied that there will be no fatality due to COVID, it will not allow them.
