SC stays promotion of Gujarat judges, cites principles for elevation

The promotion of the top 68 judges in the merit list has not been contested and will remain unaffected by the outcome of the petition.
The Supreme Court has issued a stay order on the promotion of judges in Gujarat's district courts, but the interim stay excludes the top 68 judges in the merit list, including the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case. The promotion of the top 68 judges in the merit list has not been contested and will remain unaffected by the outcome of the petition.
The petitioner's lawyer Purvish Malkhan told CNBC-TV18: "By this interim order, the top court has prima facie held that the select list and subsequent appointment on basis of the select list of the judges to be promoted to the cadre of district judge is contrary to the rules. However, while staying the selection list and the appointments, court has clarified that those candidiates who even otherwise fall within the merit cum seniority list of first 68 candidates, their promotion shall not be disturbed."
The court observed that promotions should be based on the principles of merit-cum-seniority and passing a suitability test. It declared that the recommendations made by the High Court and the subsequent government notification were illegal.
The stay on promotions was implemented through an interim order, as the petition regarding the matter is still pending before the court.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) will assign an appropriate bench to hear the petitions challenging the promotion of the 68 judges. This move signifies the court's intention to thoroughly examine the issues raised in the plea against the recommendations made by the Gujarat government.
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court contesting the recommendations put forth by the Gujarat government for the promotion of district judges in the state. The petition, submitted by unsuccessful candidates, argues that appointments based solely on the seniority-cum-merit principle violate the recruitment rules.
The recruitment rules dictate that 65% of the district judge positions should be reserved on a merit-cum-seniority basis, with candidates also having to pass a suitability test.
The Supreme Court's intervention in the matter highlights its commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in the judicial system. By staying the promotions and reviewing the recommendations, the court aims to ensure that the recruitment process adheres to the prescribed rules and regulations.
First Published: May 12, 2023 4:41 PM IST
