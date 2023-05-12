Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
SC stays promotion of Gujarat judges, including judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 12, 2023 4:41:23 PM IST (Published)

The decision impacts Surat's Judicial Magistrate, Harish Hasmukh Bhai Varma, who had convicted Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

The Supreme Court has issued a stay order on the promotion of 68 judges in Gujarat's district courts, including the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case. The decision impacts Surat's Judicial Magistrate, Harish Hasmukh Bhai Varma, who had convicted Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

The Supreme Court observed that promotions should be based on the principles of merit-cum-seniority and passing a suitability test. It declared that the recommendations made by the High Court and the subsequent government notification were illegal.
The stay on promotions was implemented through an interim order, as the petition regarding the matter is still pending before the court.
