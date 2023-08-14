SC says social media post quoting CJI to protest against govt 'fake, false, mischievous'

1 Min Read
A social media post is doing the rounds which quoted the CJI asking the people to protest against 'dictatorial' government. It said that the CJI is supporting the people in this protest.
The Supreme Court on Monday said the social media post quoting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on protesting against the government is 'false, fake and mischievous'.
"Social media post using photo of and attributing to CJI DY Chandrachud a quote to protest against the government, is false, fake and mischievous," the public relations office of the top court said.
A social media post is doing the rounds which quoted the CJI asking the people to protest against 'dictatorial' government. It said that the CJI is supporting the people in this protest.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site
Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry
Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read