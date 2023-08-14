SC says social media post quoting CJI to protest against govt 'fake, false, mischievous'

A social media post is doing the rounds which quoted the CJI asking the people to protest against 'dictatorial' government. It said that the CJI is supporting the people in this protest.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the social media post quoting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on protesting against the government is 'false, fake and mischievous'.

"Social media post using photo of and attributing to CJI DY Chandrachud a quote to protest against the government, is false, fake and mischievous," the public relations office of the top court said.

A social media post is doing the rounds which quoted the CJI asking the people to protest against 'dictatorial' government. It said that the CJI is supporting the people in this protest.