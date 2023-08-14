CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsSC says social media post quoting CJI to protest against govt 'fake, false, mischievous'

SC says social media post quoting CJI to protest against govt 'fake, false, mischievous'

SC says social media post quoting CJI to protest against govt 'fake, false, mischievous'
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 14, 2023 2:54:49 PM IST (Published)

A social media post is doing the rounds which quoted the CJI asking the people to protest against 'dictatorial' government. It said that the CJI is supporting the people in this protest.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the social media post quoting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on protesting against the government is 'false, fake and mischievous'.

"Social media post using photo of and attributing to CJI DY Chandrachud a quote to protest against the government, is false, fake and mischievous," the public relations office of the top court said.
A social media post is doing the rounds which quoted the CJI asking the people to protest against 'dictatorial' government. It said that the CJI is supporting the people in this protest.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CJIDY ChandrachudSupreme Court

Recommended Articles

View All
Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them

Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site

Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site

Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders

Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry

India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry

Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X