SC says deadlock over DERC chief appointment 'embarrassing', to appoint ex-judge on Aug 4

The Supreme Court said CM Kejriwal and LG Saxena can give names of three or five retired judges of the Delhi High Court and the court can pick one of them for appointment as DERC chairperson.

The deadlock continues over the appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena failed to arrive at consensus for a candidate.

After a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed that the situation is embarrassing and said it will appoint a candidate to head DERC on a temporary basis. "This situation is embarrassing, We will appoint a former judge to oversee operations of DERC. We will take a call ourselves now. We can appoint a person to oversee operations on a pro-tem basis," the court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said the parties can give names of three or five retired judges of the Delhi High Court and the court can pick one of them for appointment as DERC chairperson.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

On July 17, the top court had asked CM and LG to rise above "political bickering" and discuss on the candidate, saying the two constitutional functionaries should get down to "serious work of governance” away from glare of publicity.

The appointment of the DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the LG's office, following the Centre's ordinance on control of services. The AAP has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court.

The LG had appointed retired Allahbad high court Judge Umesh Kumar as the DERC Chairperson on June 21.

With inputs from PTI