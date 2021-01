The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass an injunction against the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, January 26. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, "We cannot decide who gets to enter the city and who doesn't. It is an issue for the police to manage."

The apex court said that police may invoke all its powers to decide and see if farmers can be allowed inside. "Allowing farmers inside the city is a law and order issue. The Centre does not need the Supreme Court to remind it of its powers." Thousands of farmers are protesting against the new three farm laws on borders of Delhi-NCR for the last 50 days.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in the Centre's plea seeking restriction on the proposed tractor rally on January 26. The court to consider Centre's application seeking an injunction against the tractor rally on January 20.

Agitating farmer unions are firm on holding a tractor rally on the Republic Day and vowed to continue their stir till the Agri laws are repealed, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to discuss alternatives to scrapping the legislation at the next meeting scheduled for January 19.

The court heard a plea of the Central government, filed through the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of Republic Day.

While addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site last week, union leader Yogendra Yadav had said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors," he said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three laws —the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

So far, the government has held nine rounds of formal talks with 41 farmer unions but has failed to break the logjam as the latter have stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts. In the last meeting, the Centre had suggested that the unions constitute their own informal group to prepare a concrete proposal on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting on January 19 to end the long-running protest at various Delhi borders.