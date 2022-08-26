Supreme Court raises annual iron ore production limit for three districts in Karnataka

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme Court on Friday increased the annual iron ore output quota for the districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in Karnataka. The yearly iron ore production quota for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts was raised from 7 MMT to 15 MMT, while the limit for Ballari was increased from 28 MMT to 35 MMT.

The judgement was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana on petitions seeking to relax ceiling limitations on the extraction of iron ores along the lines of other states.

The apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had also advocated for the removal of the cap on iron ore mining in three districts. However, the court chose to raise the restriction rather than remove the cap.

Previously, on May 20, the Supreme Court allowed mining companies to sell outside the state and export already extracted iron ore from mines in the Karnataka districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru without submitting to the e-auction procedure.

The court had taken note of the Central Government's position and lifted the curb on the iron ore exports while instructing the enterprises to abide by the limitations imposed by the authorities.

“Keeping in mind all the …factors, we are inclined to favourably consider the prayer made by the applicants and grant them permission to sell the already excavated iron ore stock-pile at various mines and stockyards located in the Districts of Bellary, Tumkur, and Chitradurga in the State of Karnataka, without having to resort to the process of e-auction,” the bench said.

The apex court barred iron ore exports from Karnataka in 2012 to prevent environmental deterioration and to ensure that the state's natural resources are safeguarded for future generations as part of the notion of intergenerational equality.

The order was issued in response to mining companies' requests to ease previously imposed restrictions on the sale and export of iron ore due to pervasive breaches.

