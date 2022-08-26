    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Supreme Court raises annual iron ore production limit for three districts in Karnataka

    Supreme Court raises annual iron ore production limit for three districts in Karnataka

    Supreme Court raises annual iron ore production limit for three districts in Karnataka
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The judgement was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana on petitions seeking to relax ceiling limitations on the extraction of iron ores along the lines of other states.

    The Supreme Court on Friday increased the annual iron ore output quota for the districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in Karnataka. The yearly iron ore production quota for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts was raised from 7 MMT to 15 MMT, while the limit for Ballari was increased from 28 MMT to 35 MMT.
    The judgement was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana on petitions seeking to relax ceiling limitations on the extraction of iron ores along the lines of other states.
    The apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had also advocated for the removal of the cap on iron ore mining in three districts. However, the court chose to raise the restriction rather than remove the cap.
    Also read: Freebies row: Supreme Court refers case to a three-judge bench
    Previously, on May 20, the Supreme Court allowed mining companies to sell outside the state and export already extracted iron ore from mines in the Karnataka districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru without submitting to the e-auction procedure.
    The court had taken note of the Central Government's position and lifted the curb on the iron ore exports while instructing the enterprises to abide by the limitations imposed by the authorities.
    “Keeping in mind all the …factors, we are inclined to favourably consider the prayer made by the applicants and grant them permission to sell the already excavated iron ore stock-pile at various mines and stockyards located in the Districts of Bellary, Tumkur, and Chitradurga in the State of Karnataka, without having to resort to the process of e-auction,” the bench said.
    The apex court barred iron ore exports from Karnataka in 2012 to prevent environmental deterioration and to ensure that the state's natural resources are safeguarded for future generations as part of the notion of intergenerational equality.
    The order was issued in response to mining companies' requests to ease previously imposed restrictions on the sale and export of iron ore due to pervasive breaches.
    (With inputs from agency)
    Also read: PMLA order: Supreme Court agrees to relook its verdict on stringent law

    Tags

    iron ore miningJustice N V RamanaKarnatakaSupreme Court

    Previous Article

    After Expo 2020 success, Dubai to piggyback on Asia Cup & FIFA World Cup for tourist visits

    Next Article

    Banks will remain closed on these days in September

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng