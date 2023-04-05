SC quashing telecast ban on Malayalam news channel historic, says top advocate

The Supreme Court quashing the telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne and slamming the Centre for raising national security claims from "thin air" was a historic judgement, said senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

The judgement deals with issues like freedom of press and the message of the Chief Justice will embolden judges who were unwilling to venture into controversial areas or were faced with fear, Dave said.

Noting that the government cannot impose unreasonable restrictions that had a chilling effect on press freedom, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order that upheld the Centre's ban on TV channel MediaOne’s telecast on security grounds.

It observed that criticism of government’s policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment and said that an independent press is necessary for a robust democracy.

The court also strongly reprimanded the government for citing national security to deny citizens remedies provided under the law. "National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it," the bench said.

Non-disclosure of reasons for denial of security reasons and disclosure only to court in sealed cover has violated principles of natural justice, the bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli said.

"Sealed cover procedure cannot be introduced to cover harms that cannot be remedied by public immunity proceedings," the bench said.

The apex court said courts should appoint an amicus curiae to assess the claims of confidentiality and assist the court in coming out with a reasoned order.

Stating that the SC judgement will set a precedent for future cases, senior advocate Dave said sealed cover jurisprudence has been developing in India and this can’t go on.

