SC to deliver verdict on pleas against 10% reservation to EWS

By CNBCTV18.com

The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.

The Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will deliver the verdict in the matter.

The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.

The top court heard as many as 40 petitions and most of the pleas, including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' in 2019, challenged the validity of the Constitution Amendment (103rd) Act 2019.

The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in admissions and public services.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 in 2019 respectively and it was then signed by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The EWS quota is over and above the existing 50 percent reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

With inputs from PTI