SC to deliver verdict on pleas against 10% reservation to EWS

The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.
The Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event
IST1 Min(s) Read
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will deliver the verdict in the matter.
The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.
The top court heard as many as 40 petitions and most of the pleas, including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' in 2019, challenged the validity of the Constitution Amendment (103rd) Act 2019.
The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in admissions and public services.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 in 2019 respectively and it was then signed by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The EWS quota is over and above the existing 50 percent reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
With inputs from PTI
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!