Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    SC to deliver verdict on pleas against 10% reservation to EWS

    SC to deliver verdict on pleas against 10% reservation to EWS

    SC to deliver verdict on pleas against 10% reservation to EWS
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.

    The Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will deliver the verdict in the matter.
    The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.
    The top court heard as many as 40 petitions and most of the pleas, including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' in 2019, challenged the validity of the Constitution Amendment (103rd) Act 2019.
    The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in admissions and public services.
    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 in 2019 respectively and it was then signed by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The EWS quota is over and above the existing 50 percent reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    constitution amendment billEWS ReservationSupreme Court

    Next Article

    CV Raman birth anniversary: Remembering one of India’s greatest scientists

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng