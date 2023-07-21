SC issues notice to ED on Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's plea against Madras HC order 

The minister and his wife moved to Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest by ED in a cash-for-jobs scam case. The couple filed two separate petitions in the top court.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking response on the pleas of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala against the Madras High Court order regarding his arrest in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh posted the matter for hearing on July 26.

The Madras High Court, on July 14, ruled against Balaji's release in a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji's wife. Besides upholding the arrest of the minister, the high court had also held as valid his subsequent remand in judicial custody by a sessions court in the money laundering case.

The case against Balaji stemmed from alleged irregularities in the appointment of bus conductors in the State transport department, as well as the appointment of drivers and junior engineers.

All of these appointments were made during Balaji's tenure as the Transport Minister in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government between 2011 and 2015. Balaji had later joined the DMK in 2018.

The DMK Minister was arrested in the case last month after undergoing questioning by the probe agency. However, he continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Justice C V Karthikeyan, who was named as a third judge by the high court to hear the habeas corpus petition of Senthil Balaji’s wife, following a split verdict delivered by a division bench, had concurred with the conclusions arrived at by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. Justice Chakravarthy had upheld Balaji’s arrest.

The third judge held that the accused had no right to frustrate the investigation.

Justice Karthikeyan had directed the registry to place the matter before Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala to refer it to the same division bench to determine the date on which the ED could take the custody of Senthil Balaji, who has undergone a coronary bypass surgery, and to shift him from the hospital.

Balaji was shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai from a private hospital on Monday.

In his order, Justice Karthikeyan had said, according to the complainant, he had given Rs 2.40 lakh (for securing a job in a state-run transport corporation). This was the specific offence of bribery for which an FIR was filed, after which the ED had registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (the ED’s version of FIR). Subsequently, Balaji, the transport minister in a previous AIADMK government, was arrested by the ED.