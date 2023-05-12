SC frowns on poor implementation of PoSH provisions, issues strictures to ensure implementation

The top court ruled that all employers and employees need to be familiarised with provisions of the PoSH Act by means of conduction of orientation sessions.
The Supreme Court has issued a set of guidelines to ensure strict implementation of PoSH
Stressing on the constitution of Internal Complaints Committees for strict enforcement of PoSH provisions, the top court ruled that all employers and employees need to be familiarised with provisions of the PoSH Act by means of conduction of orientation sessions.
Also Read: IBLA 2023 Highlights: CNBC TV18 honours the best in business—check for full list of winners
NALSA as well as state Legal Services authorities have been asked to develop modules and conduct gender sensitization programmes in schools, universities and other institutions for better dissemination of information regarding the PoSH Act.
The apex court has also directed the National Judicial Academy and state judicial academies to include PoSH Act in their schedules for conduction of sensitization programmes for judicial officers and to elucidate the importance of forming Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) in courts.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother
May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: hBits founder Shiv Parekh's tips on five innovative investment options for mothers
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read