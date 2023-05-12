Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
SC frowns on poor implementation of PoSH provisions, issues strictures to ensure implementation

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 12, 2023 4:07:49 PM IST (Published)

The top court ruled that all employers and employees need to be familiarised with provisions of the PoSH Act by means of conduction of orientation sessions.

The Supreme Court has issued a set of guidelines to ensure strict implementation of PoSH

Stressing on the constitution of Internal Complaints Committees for strict enforcement of PoSH provisions, the top court ruled that all employers and employees need to be familiarised with provisions of the PoSH Act by means of conduction of orientation sessions.
NALSA as well as state Legal Services authorities have been asked to develop modules and conduct gender sensitization programmes in schools, universities and other institutions for better dissemination of information regarding the PoSH Act.
