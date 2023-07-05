SC extends interim protection for Teesta Setalvad in 2002 post-Godhra riots case

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Gujarat government regarding Setalvad's appeal against the Gujarat High Court's order. The court instructed the parties to exchange documents by July 15 and stated that the interim order will continue until further notice.

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection granted to activist Teesta Setalvad until July 19 in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Gujarat government regarding Setalvad's appeal against the Gujarat High Court's order. The court instructed the parties to exchange documents by July 15 and stated that the interim order will continue until further notice.

"Issue notice returnable on July 19, 2023. Whatever documents parties want to place on record shall be filed prior to July 15 after exchanging with each other. Interim order to continue until further orders," the bench said.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju requested time for the translation of documents, which the bench granted. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on July 19. Setalvad's counsel, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, urged the court to expedite the proceedings.

On July 1, the Supreme Court had protected Setalvad from arrest and stayed the High court's order rejecting her plea for regular bail. The high court had directed Setalvad to surrender immediately in a case alleging the fabrication of evidence to frame innocent individuals in the post-Godhra riot cases.

The three-judge bench expressed concern over the denial of time to Setalvad to appeal against the high court's order, noting that even an ordinary criminal is entitled to interim relief. The bench emphasised that considering Setalvad's status as a woman, she should have been granted some protection to challenge the high court's order.

"In ordinary circumstances, we would not have considered such a request. However, it is to be noted that after the FIR was registered against the petitioner on June 25, 2022 and the petitioner was arrested."

"This court considering the application for grant of interim bail had granted the same on certain conditions, vide order dated September 2, 2022. One of the factors that weighed with this court was that the petitioner was a woman and as such entitled to special protection under Section 437 CrPC,” the bench had noted in its order. ”We find that, taking into consideration this fact, the single judge ought to have granted at least some protection so that the petitioner has sufficient time to challenge the order passed by the single judge before this court," the top court had said.

"In that view of the matter, without considering anything on merits of the matter, finding that the single judge was not correct in granting even some protection, we grant a stay of the impugned order passed by the high court for a period of one week from today," it had said.

Earlier, on June 25, 2022, Setalvad was arrested, but the Supreme Court had granted her interim bail on certain conditions on September 2, 2022. The court had taken into account her status as a woman, which entitles her to special protection under Section 437 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Setalvad had promptly approached the apex court seeking protection from arrest after facing impending arrest. However, a vacation bench of two judges could not reach a consensus, and the matter was referred to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. He promptly constituted a three-judge bench to hear Setalvad's petition challenging the high court's order.

In its judgment, the Gujarat High Court had directed Setalvad to surrender immediately, stating that she had made attempts to unsettle a democratically elected government and tarnish the image of the then chief minister, Narendra Modi, who is currently the Prime Minister.

Setalvad was arrested in June of the previous year, along with former Gujarat Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, in connection with an offense registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch police. The case alleged that they had fabricated evidence to frame innocent individuals in the post-Godhra riots cases.

The high court observed that Setalvad had used her close associates and riot victims to file false and fabricated affidavits before the Supreme Court with the intention of destabilizing the government and defaming the establishment and the then chief minister, Narendra Modi.