SC extends interim protection for Teesta Setalvad in 2002 post-Godhra riots case

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection granted to activist Teesta Setalvad until July 19 in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Gujarat government regarding Setalvad's appeal against the Gujarat High Court's order. The court instructed the parties to exchange documents by July 15 and stated that the interim order will continue until further notice.

"Issue notice returnable on July 19, 2023. Whatever documents parties want to place on record shall be filed prior to July 15 after exchanging with each other. Interim order to continue until further orders," the bench said.