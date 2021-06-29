Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • india>
      • SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista work

      SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista work

      Profile image
      By PTI | IST (Published)
      Mini

      The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the COVID pandemic. The main Central Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the Prime Minister and the Vice President.

      SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista work
      The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the COVID pandemic. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is not inclined to interfere with the High Court order as the PIL petitioners had selectively chosen Central Vista Project and did not even do basic research about other public projects which were allowed during the lockdown in the national capital.
      It said that findings of the Delhi HC on the PIL that it was "motivated" and filed with "ill-intent" and "lack of bona fides" is possible a view. The top court also refused to interfere with the Rs 1 lakh cost imposed on the petitioners.
      The main Central Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the Prime Minister and the Vice President. It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries.
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Moderna seeks approval for vaccine in India; Cipla applies for import of jabs

      Next Article

      J&J scraps COVID-19 vaccine trial in India; aims to accelerate availability: Report

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Hindalco374.75 -7.55 -1.97
      ONGC120.05 -2.30 -1.88
      IOC109.00 -1.85 -1.67
      Maruti Suzuki7,472.95 -123.30 -1.62
      ICICI Bank639.90 -10.40 -1.60
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Maruti Suzuki7,474.00 -119.85 -1.58
      ICICI Bank639.95 -10.15 -1.56
      M&M783.20 -10.35 -1.30
      Kotak Mahindra1,712.60 -19.90 -1.15
      Bajaj Auto4,134.15 -48.60 -1.16
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Hindalco374.75 -7.55 -1.97
      ONGC120.05 -2.30 -1.88
      IOC109.00 -1.85 -1.67
      Maruti Suzuki7,472.95 -123.30 -1.62
      ICICI Bank639.90 -10.40 -1.60
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Maruti Suzuki7,474.00 -119.85 -1.58
      ICICI Bank639.95 -10.15 -1.56
      M&M783.20 -10.35 -1.30
      Kotak Mahindra1,712.60 -19.90 -1.15
      Bajaj Auto4,134.15 -48.60 -1.16

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.27000.08000.11
      Euro-Rupee88.4160-0.1440-0.16
      Pound-Rupee102.8600-0.2490-0.24
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67120.00060.10
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      HUL2,484.50 24.30 0.99
      Nestle17,646.55 140.40 0.80
      Dr Reddys Labs5,443.30 39.05 0.72
      Divis Labs4,346.25 31.85 0.74
      Power Grid Corp233.25 1.40 0.60
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      HUL2,483.60 23.60 0.96
      Nestle17,646.15 138.05 0.79
      Dr Reddys Labs5,442.40 38.30 0.71
      Bajaj Finance6,067.95 32.70 0.54
      Power Grid Corp233.25 1.45 0.63
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      HUL2,484.50 24.30 0.99
      Nestle17,646.55 140.40 0.80
      Dr Reddys Labs5,443.30 39.05 0.72
      Divis Labs4,346.25 31.85 0.74
      Power Grid Corp233.25 1.40 0.60
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      HUL2,483.60 23.60 0.96
      Nestle17,646.15 138.05 0.79
      Dr Reddys Labs5,442.40 38.30 0.71
      Bajaj Finance6,067.95 32.70 0.54
      Power Grid Corp233.25 1.45 0.63

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.27000.08000.11
      Euro-Rupee88.4160-0.1440-0.16
      Pound-Rupee102.8600-0.2490-0.24
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67120.00060.10
      View More