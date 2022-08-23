By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The apex court has constituted a five-judge bench to decide on the dispute between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camps of Shiv Sena.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to not take any action on Sena's party symbol till the next hearing. The apex court has constituted a five-judge bench to decide on the dispute between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camps of Shiv Sena.

The top court has scheduled the hearing of the 5-judge-bench on August 25.

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said. The Bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana was hearing petitions related to the formation of the Eknath Shinde -led BJP government in Maharashtra, the disqualification of rebel MLAs, and the right over the Shiv Sena's bow-and-arrow symbol.

On June 30, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office only to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier this month, the Cabinet was also expanded.