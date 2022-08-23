    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission to not decide on Shiv Sena's symbol till next hearing

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission to not decide on Shiv Sena's symbol till next hearing

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission to not decide on Shiv Sena's symbol till next hearing
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The apex court has constituted a five-judge bench to decide on the dispute between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camps of Shiv Sena.

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to not take any action on Sena's party symbol till the next hearing. The apex court has constituted a five-judge bench to decide on the dispute between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camps of Shiv Sena.
    The top court has scheduled the hearing of the 5-judge-bench on August 25.
    "List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said. The Bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
    A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana was hearing petitions related to the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led BJP government in Maharashtra, the disqualification of rebel MLAs, and the right over the Shiv Sena's bow-and-arrow symbol.
    On June 30, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office only to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier this month, the Cabinet was also expanded.
    In June, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena and the majority of the party MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Eknath ShindeShiv SenaSupreme CourtUddhav Thackeray

    Next Article

    Supreme Court says distinction needed between freebie and welfare, mulls formation of commission

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng