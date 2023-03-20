Law already there — Justice Madan Lokur reacts to SC move against sealed covers

Former judge Madan Bhimarao Lokur put his case against sealed covers after Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, during a hearing on Monday said there has to be transparency in court and that sealed covers are completely against settled judicial principles.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision against the practice of allowing litigants to make submissions in sealed covers, former judge Madan Bhimarao Lokur said sealed cover reports are the antithesis of a hearing in an open court and only privileged documents — those affecting foreign relations with other states — must be given in sealed covers.

Lokur expressed concern that the Supreme Court has overlooked the procedure of sealed cover jurisprudence over the years, which has resulted in it being exploited. He stressed that there is no need for a new law. Instead, we only need to implement the existing law properly.

"The court system that we have in India is an open court system. It is transparent. Anybody can walk into the courtroom and watch the proceedings. Of course, there are certain exceptions ... when some proceedings are to be held in camera, for example, in matrimonial disputes or matters relating to sexual offences and so on. But by and large, constitutional issues have to be held in an open court. So really the practice of a sealed cover is the antithesis of having an open court," Lokur said.

"There are exceptions to this, in the sense that Section 123 and Section 124 of the Evidence Act provides for the state producing documents only for the consideration of the court. These are called privileged documents. Now, such documents … can be produced in a sealed cover along with an affidavit of the head of the department concerned," he added.

"Now any and every document is thought to be placed in sealed covers and handed over to the court without complying with the provisions of sections 123 and 124 of the Evidence Act. So the court should definitely discourage this. They can take documents in a sealed cover, but they must be accompanied by the affidavit of the secretary of the concerned ministry… that is not happening. That is where the problem lies."

This comes after Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, during a hearing in the case relating to the payment of arrears under the one rank one pension (OROP) scheme, on Monday (March 20) said there has to be transparency in court and that sealed covers are completely against settled judicial principles.

This happened when the Attorney General for India (AG) handed over a sealed cover to the court regarding the government's roadmap on payment of arrears. The bench then directed the AG to share the same with the opposite party, stating that they wanted to put an end to the sealed cover business being followed by the Supreme Court since high courts also follow it.

Lokur cited the SP Gupta case, in which the Supreme Court had directed that the details be disclosed to everyone. He also stated that cases related to international affairs can be kept in a sealed cover. However, he emphasised that status reports on investigations cannot be revealed, therefore, the Supreme Court allows sealed covers. He added that not all recommendations can be in sealed covers.

It is important to note that the use of sealed cover reports has been a topic of debate and criticism in recent times, with many questioning the lack of transparency in the process.