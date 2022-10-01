    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    SC allows landscaping, underground parking works of Mumbai coastal road project: Chahal

    SC allows landscaping, underground parking works of Mumbai coastal road project: Chahal

    SC allows landscaping, underground parking works of Mumbai coastal road project: Chahal
    The court’s order on Friday was "very encouraging" and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will complete the project in November 2020 as per the schedule, said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

    The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for landscaping and underground parking works under the coastal road project in Mumbai, a senior official said here on Saturday.
    The court’s order on Friday was "very encouraging" and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will complete the project in November 2020 as per the schedule, said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
    Chahal shared a report published by the The Print news portal which said the SC has allowed the corporation’s application seeking to amend the court’s October 2020 order. The 2020 order had allowed reclamation of sea only for road construction.
    To ease traffic congestion, the civic body is constructing a 10.58-km long road along the western coastline of the city. Some environmental groups had opposed the project.
    The new road will reduce travel time by 70 percent and fuel use by 30 percent, the BMC had claimed.
