The Supreme court has issued notices to government and Twitter as it agrees to hear a PIL against hate speech on social media.

The PIL filed by BJP Leader Vinit Goenka seeks to establish a mechanism to verify Twitter algorithms used for screening content. It also alleges that terrorists and separatists outfits use the microblogging platform to cause communal rifts.

The development comes amid a continuing standoff between the government and Twitter on allegations of political bias and matters of free speech.

The plea also seeks directions from the court to establish a mechanism to ascertain advertisements and paid content published with the objective to promote inciteful and hateful speech, Live Law reported.

The plea states that in the absence of a law, some people use social media platforms such as Twitter to promote activities against the spirit of our country.

Chief Justice, SA Bobde has directed the matter to be clubbed with similar petitions seeking social media regulation.

"The said platform (Twitter) is being used to call upon separatist, creating panic in some sections of the society, challenging the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," the plea stated.