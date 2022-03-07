SBI jobs: 4 vacancies in Mumbai, apply before March 31; details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for four vacant posts in Mumbai. These posts are Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels), and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking).

Each of these four posts has one vacancy each with either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai as the suggested place of posting. The shortlisted candidates will be selected through interviews and CTC negotiation.

The maximum age limit for Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer is 55 years, and for Deputy Chief Technology Officer, and Deputy Chief Technology Officer is 45 years as of January 1, 2022. It is a contractual post for a period of 5 years with either side terminating the contract by giving 3 months’ advance notice.

Also Read:

The education qualification for these posts are -- Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field and MBA will be an added advantage.

Documents to be uploaded are:

Brief resume (PDF)

ID proof (PDF)

Proof of date of birth (PDF)

Educational certificates: Relevant mark-sheets/ degree certificate (PDF)

Experience certificates (PDF)

Professional qualification (PDF), if applicable

Latest Form-16/ IT Return/ current salary slip

Interested candidates can register themselves online via -- https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR

https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers by March 31 and fill in the required details. Applicants are required to pay fee using online which is non-refundable. It is Rs 750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ST/PWD candidates.