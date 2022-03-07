0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

SBI jobs: 4 vacancies in Mumbai, apply before March 31; details here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Each of these four posts has one vacancy each with either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai as the suggested place of posting. The shortlisted candidates will be selected through interview and CTC negotiation.

SBI jobs: 4 vacancies in Mumbai, apply before March 31; details here
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for four vacant posts in Mumbai. These posts are Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels), and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking).
Each of these four posts has one vacancy each with either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai as the suggested place of posting. The shortlisted candidates will be selected through interviews and CTC negotiation.
The maximum age limit for Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer is 55 years, and for Deputy Chief Technology Officer, and Deputy Chief Technology Officer is 45 years as of January 1, 2022. It is a contractual post for a period of 5 years with either side terminating the contract by giving 3 months’ advance notice.
Also Read:
The education qualification for these posts are -- Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field and MBA will be an added advantage.
Documents to be uploaded are:
  • Brief resume (PDF)
  • ID proof (PDF)
  • Proof of date of birth (PDF)
  • Educational certificates: Relevant mark-sheets/ degree certificate (PDF)
  • Experience certificates (PDF)
  • Professional qualification (PDF), if applicable
  • Latest Form-16/ IT Return/ current salary slip
    • Interested candidates can register themselves online via -- https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR
    https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers by March 31 and fill in the required details. Applicants are required to pay fee using online which is non-refundable. It is Rs 750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
    (Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    All you need to know about charging your EV at home

    Next Article

    Court grants CBI 7-day custody of NSE ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case

    next story

    ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

    BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

    Market Movers

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    View More