SBI duped of Rs 4.5 crore after miscreants tamper with ATMs

By PTI  IST (Published)
The unidentified robbers used 25 cards of different banks 4,630 times at nine SBI ATMs between September 2020 and March 2021. They manually tampered with the cash dispensing shutters of the ATM, prompting it to send error messages. After collecting the cash, the miscreants would claim the same amount from the bank, alleging non-receipt of cash

Miscreants have allegedly duped the State Bank Of India (SBI) of around Rs 4.5 crore by apparently tampering with the cash dispensing shutters of ATMs in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a police officer said on Monday.
Twenty-five cards of different banks were used 4,630 times at nine SBI ATMs in the Sambalpur and Rengali towns between September 2020 and March 2021. The unidentified robbers used the exit shutter manipulation method to siphon off the money after manually tampering with the cash dispensing shutters of the ATMs.
The miscreants would insert their cards and once the PIN and requested amount had been keyed in, the machine would authenticate the card and the process of cash dispensation would begin. The robbers would then jam the ATM's cash shutter while it was dispensing money, prompting it to generate an error message.
After collecting money from the ATMs, they would claim the same amount from the bank, alleging non-receipt of cash. The money was then refunded by the SBI, the police officer said. The fraudulent transactions came to the fore after the chief manager of SBI's main branch in Sambalpur town filed a complaint regarding the same at the Cyber Police Station, an officer said.
"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," Cyber Police Station inspector Padmasini Meher said.
