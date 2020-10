The State Bank of India on Wednesday released the results of the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam of 2020 on its official website. The exams were held on February 22, 29 and March 1, 8, 2020.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website http://sbi.co.in. Alternatively, the candidates can click directly click on this link: https://bank.sbi/web/careers/preliminary-exam-result-junior-associates-2019-20

On October 31, 2020, SBI will conduct its Junior Associate Main Exam.

Those candidates who have cleared the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 can appear for the main examination. The mains exam includes the Reasoning Section, Mathematics Section, General Awareness / Computer Knowledge and English Section.

There question paper will have 190 questions of 200 marks. Candidates will be allotted 2 hours to complete the paper. The test keeps a negative marking of 1/4.