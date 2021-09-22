SBI clerk result 2021 announced; admit card for main exam out: Here's how to download

The State Bank of India has released the results for junior associate or clerk preliminary examination. The results can be checked on the official website sbi.co.in. The exam was held from August 17 to August 19.

Here's how to check results

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Click on submit

Download the SBI clerk result

Also, the candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will now appear for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted on October 1 and October 17 and the admit card for the same can also be downloaded.

Here are steps to download the admit card for main exams:

Visit the website

Enter the credentials and click on submit

Download the admit card and take print out

The SBI has introduced 5,454 vacancies for SBI Clerk 2021 exam, out of which 5000 vacancies have been announced for regular posts and 237 for Backlog posts. Candidates need to qualify all three stages -- prelims, mains and interview -- to make it to the merit list.