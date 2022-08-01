Pratiksha Tondwalkar's journey from being a cleaner at SBI to becoming an assistant general manager

Pratiksha Tondwalkar started out as a cleaner at a branch of the State Bank of India in Mumbai. She was 20-years-old then. Now, 37 years later, she has become an assistant general manager at SBI. Her path to success wasn't easy, but that did not deter her.

Born to an impoverished family in Pune in 1964, Tondwalkar couldn’t even complete her schooling at first. She got married to Sadashiv Kadu when she was 16-years-old and in Class 10. She didn’t get to give her Class 10 exams.

She moved to Mumbai with her husband, where the latter worked as bookbinder at SBI. After the birth of their first son Vinayak, Kadu died in an accident. This left Tondwalkar widowed at the age of 20 years with a newborn child and no source of income or qualifications.

“At that time, I had to visit the SBI branch to collect the remaining dues of my husband. I knew I had to take up a job but I was not qualified. So, I asked the bank to help with a job so that I could survive,” Tondwalkar told Moneycontrol.com.

She landed a job as a sweeper at the same SBI branch. Working two hours in the morning, she cleaned the premises and earned Rs 60-65 a month. She spent the rest of her day taking care of her infant and working other menial jobs to make ends meet in Mumbai.

Tondwalkar had higher aspirations than just being a cleaner. She knew that she was meant for bigger things and that she wanted to be one of the people working at the bank branch.

Taking the help of the people at the SBI branch, along with a generous month-long leave, Tondwalkar found out how to take her Class 10 exams and scored 60 percent. That gave her hope. But she needed to clear Class 12 to be eligible to sit for banking exams.

The biggest struggle then was to arrange for money to buy books. Somehow, she managed to clear her Class 12 exams and then enrolled into a night college using all her savings. A few years later, she graduated with a degree in psychology in 1995, at the age of 31. At the same time, she was given the position of a clerk at the SBI branch.

Tondwalkar had also got married again to Pramod Tondwalkar, who encouraged her to keep studying for banking exams while he took care of household chores. But when his parents objected to Tondwalkar’s goals, Pramod left them to support her and their two children.

Her son had grown up and had also started to support the family financially while encouraging his mother to continue her studies. With her determination and hard work, Tondwalkar became a trainee officer in 2004. Over the next few years, she scaled the ladder before finally rising to the post of assistant general manager in June 2022.

Tondwalkar officially retires in two years, but she has no plans of relaxing after retirement. She’s got herself a degree in naturopathy and wants to use that to help people.