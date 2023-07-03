The month of Sawan or Shravan corresponds to July and August on the Gregorian calendar. This year, Sawan will be longer than usual, lasting for about 59 days.
The month of Sawan holds great religious importance for the Hindus, particularly for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan will be longer than usual, lasting for about 59 days, as per the ‘Panchang.’Also, instead of four, this year there will be eight Sawan Somwars (Mondays). This rare occurrence is happening after 19 years due to the adhik maas (extra month) or mal maas, according to Drik Panchang.
Sawan start date and end date, according to Drik Panchang:
The duration of the month of Sawan could differ in many states as per the regional calendars. This year, in northern states the holy month will begin on Tuesday, July 4, and end on Thursday, August 31. On the other hand, in southern parts, the month of Sawan will begin from July 18 and end on September 15.
Sawan Shivaratri
This year, the Sawan Shivratri will fall on Saturday, July 15, as per Drik Panchang.
Adhik Maas dates
The adhik maas or maal maas will begin on July 18, and it will end on August 16.
List of Sawan Somwars
Due to the adhik maas, there will be eight Sawan Somvar vrats (fasting) this year.
During the month of Sawan, devotees of Lord Shiva observe vrat on the Sawan Somvars (Mondays).
On the Sawan Somvar days, devotees observe a fast for the entire day. They worship Lord Shiva at temples. The Om Namah Shivaya mantra is chanted in the morning to offer prayers.
On Sawan Somwar, devotees visit the temple of Lord Shiva on foot and perform Jalabhishek on the Shiv Ling. The Rudrabhishek is performed by offering milk, curd, ghee, honey and Gangajal at the Shiva temple.
Further, during the vrat, the Mahamrityunjaya mantra is chanted 108 times seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. Also, Shiv Chalisa is chanted to please Lord Shiva.
During the holy month of Sawan, devotees abstain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol consumption.
