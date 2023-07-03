The month of Sawan holds great religious importance for the Hindus, particularly for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan will be longer than usual, lasting for about 59 days, as per the ‘Panchang.’Also, instead of four, this year there will be eight Sawan Somwars (Mondays). This rare occurrence is happening after 19 years due to the adhik maas (extra month) or mal maas, according to Drik Panchang.