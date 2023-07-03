CNBC TV18
Sawan 2023: Important dates, list of Sawan Somwars, puja rites and other key details

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 7:09:05 PM IST (Updated)

The month of Sawan or Shravan corresponds to July and August on the Gregorian calendar. This year, Sawan will be longer than usual, lasting for about 59 days.

The month of Sawan holds great religious importance for the Hindus, particularly for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan will be longer than usual, lasting for about 59 days, as per the ‘Panchang.’Also, instead of four, this year there will be eight Sawan Somwars (Mondays). This rare occurrence is happening after 19 years due to the adhik maas (extra month) or mal maas, according to Drik Panchang.

Sawan start date and end date, according to Drik Panchang:


The duration of the month of Sawan could differ in many states as per the regional calendars. This year, in northern states the holy month will begin on Tuesday, July 4, and end on Thursday, August 31. On the other hand, in southern parts, the month of Sawan will begin from July 18 and end on September 15.

X